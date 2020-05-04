United School Food Alliance joins "Today" show

As you might imagine, classrooms all across the country are silent but what you might not realize is some school kitchens are still bustling with activity.

Workers, who would normally be preparing meals for students, have actually turned their focus to feeding anyone in need, but it's coming at a steep cost.

Katie Wilson is the Executive Director for the United School Food Alliance - a coalition of some of the largest school districts in the country. She's based out of La Crosse and today, she appeared on NBC's "Today" to talk about how school districts are spending millions to feed people during the pandemic.