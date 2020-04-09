United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley executive director resigns

The Board of Directors of the United Way of Greater Chippewa Valley has accepted the resignation of Executive Director Jan Porath.

Porath's resignation will be effective April 17.

“It has been a privilege to serve in various roles in the organization for over 12 years, especially as executive director the past 9 years.” Porath said upon announcing her resignation. “I have truly appreciated the opportunity to work side by side with so many generous donors, dedicated volunteers, passionate nonprofit agencies and a talented and dedicated staff through the years. Together, we are making a difference. I’m proud of the strides we’ve made to improve the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of those in need, right here in the Chippewa Valley.”

