University of Minnesota student wins "Jeopardy!" College Championship

University of Minnesota sophomore Nibir Sarma won the 2020 "Jeopardy!" College Championship, winning a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

Sarma, a chemical engineering major from Eden Prairie says, “I’m so proud and happy to represent the state of Minnesota, and also represent students at large public universities who sort of get viewed in a different way than, say, some private colleges,” said Sarma. “I really love representing my hometown college and my community. I’m hoping, since Minnesota isn’t featured that often in national conversation, that I can bring some attention to our area and to the whole state that made me into the person I am today.”