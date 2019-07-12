University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire adds two new programs

UW-Eau Claire will see two new academic programs after The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved the adding of the programs on Thursday.

Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering and Bachelor of Arts and Bachelors of Science in Public Health will be offered starting in 2020.

The Biomedical Engineering program will be a 128-credit program. While the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Public health is a 120-credit program.

BS and BS in Public Health includes credits for a complementary second program, meaning a certificate, minor or second major.

According to UW- Eau Claire, both new programs complement UW-Eau Claire’s existing program array and meet demonstrated demand by students and in the state and national job markets.

