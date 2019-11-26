University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire cancels evening classes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire is cancelling classes that start at 4 p.m. or later on Tuesday due to the incoming storm.

UWEC says all classes will conclude no later than 5 p.m. and you can find more information in your UWEC email inbox.

 