Unlikely fans support Arcadia girl's basketball team

The 2020 State Girls Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday in Green Bay. While the tournament is bringing out the competitive spirit, it's also showing off examples of sportsmanship.

The Arcadia High School Girls Basketball team is heading to state tournament on Thursday. On their journey to play in Green Bay, they beat a lot of teams along the way but they also made a few new friends, who turned into some of their biggest fans.

The girls have put in a lot of hard work on the court. "I am so excited; this is something I have been dreaming about since I first grabbed a basketball,” said Mercedes Romo, an Arcadia Junior.

But they aren't the only ones; their fellow students have been cheering them on, one game at a time. Then on February 29th during their playoff game against Elk Mound, the Arcadia girls won the game, and afterward something special happened. "We went over there to talk to them, they were pretty cool guys so we had a group chat already for the student section so we added them in and invited them to cheer with us throughout the other games,” said Arcadia senior, Kaiden Boberg.

And in that moment the two student sections joined forces. "I was like why not, I can go do that, so I grabbed some of the guys and we all went over and joined their student section,” said Elk Mound senior, Cade Hanson.

During the next game, the student section had a few new members. "I just saw 3-4 new faces in the crowd and I didn't know who they were,” said Hannah Suchla, an Arcadia senior.

Those new faces were the students from Elk Mound. "They add a lot of noise to it, it's unbelievable really,” said Arcadia junior, Chloe Halverson.

But that first game was just the beginning. "I never would have thought that I would be cheering for another team but it's a pretty good experience,” said Elk Mound junior, Antonio Meyer.The same group of students came back, game after game. "We have some pretty basic cheers so they taught us a whole bunch of new ones,” Boberg said.

"The kids really fed off of our crowd at St. Croix Falls, I think we had 2/3 of the gym there and you could tell, you could feel it, the kids just fed off of the energy,” said Arcadia girls coach, Tom Cowley. That electricity shot the Arcadia girls to the state semi-finals, and you guessed it, the same group of guys is going. "Just the atmosphere in the student section and having that friendship and that bond when you are in the student section it's just totally worth it,” said Elk Mound senior, Jacob Miller.

Together they are cheering on the girls and picking up some life lessons along the way. "It just shows that it doesn't matter where you are from as long as you have similarities, having fun and coming up with cheers and that bond friendship, anything can happen,” Hanson said.

Arcadia will take on undefeated Platteville during Thursday's semi-final game at 1:35 p.m. in Green Bay.

