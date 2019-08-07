Unlock the Vote events raises awareness for proposed legislation

Local groups came together in Eau Claire Wednesday night to raise awareness about proposed legislation that would allow people on parole or probation to vote.

Expo of the Chippewa Valley and JONAH hosted the Unlock the Vote event at Phoenix Park.

Unlock the Vote is proposed legislation that would restore voting rights to thousands of previously incarcerated individuals.

The bill is co-sponsored by Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire.

Wisconsin is one of the states where people on parole or probation are not allowed to vote.

"There are 68,000 people who are on parole/supervision in the state of Wisconsin. We're pushing hard through legislation and through civic action to bring a right to vote to those 68,000 people," said Carl Fields with Expo.

Organizers say the goal of Unlock the Vote is to allow people released from jail or prison to have a stake in their community and to participate in their civic duty.