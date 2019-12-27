Up to 30% of koalas may have died in Australian bushfires

There are only about 40,000-100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction,” according to Australia Zoo. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Fri 3:59 PM, Dec 27, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) – Australia’s koala populations are at risk and a large portion of them may have died in recent wildfires.

Minister for Environment Susan Ley said Friday that up to 30% may have been killed in bushfires in New South Wales, a state in the country’s southeast.

Australia is working with koala experts, she said.

Millions of dollars have been allocated for the care and release of koalas that were caught in the fires.

There are only about 40,000-100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction,” according to Australia Zoo.

“We believe the wild population of koalas is critically threatened and in need of our protection,” the zoo’s website says.

The Australian Koala Foundation considers the species “functionally extinct,” meaning that it’s on its way to extinction or no longer plays a role in an ecosystem.

The Australian government lists the population as “vulnerable.”

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.


 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus