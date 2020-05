Upcoming free, COVID-19 testing sites to test symptomatic people:

Dunn & Eau Claire Counties

May 10 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 11 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CVTC/Prevea (617 W. Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire)

--

Clark, Taylor, & Chippewa Counties

May 13 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thorp High School

605. S. Clark Street

--

Chippewa & Rusk Counties

May 14 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rusk Co. Fairgrounds

Ladysmith