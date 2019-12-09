Upcoming ECASD dual immersion program information sessions

Dual immersion programs are becoming popular with school districts across the state.

Longfellow Elementary is the Eau Claire Area School District’s lone school that offers a Spanish immersion program during regular school day and they have several information sessions coming up to discuss the program and how kids can get involved.

The school district says dual immersion programs give students an advantage going forward in their education.

The program at Longfellow Elementary goes from kindergarten through 5th grade and children are admitted to the program through a lottery system.

The school district says last year was their first set of sessions for the program and lots of people showed interest, but this year they can present the results so far from the immersion program and hope to get even more people interested.

"Last year when we ran these sessions we hadn't had a program here yet so we were really sharing information about other programs from around the state and country,” said Jim Schmitt, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning. “Starting tomorrow, they'll be able to see evidence of how it looks in Eau Claire and unlike last year we now have the teachers here. Both the kindergarten teacher and first grade teacher and will actually be at the sessions."

The next information session will be held at the Longfellow Elementary library Tuesday from 7 to 8 a.m.

There will also be a session on December 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a final session on January 11 from 9 to 10 a.m.

