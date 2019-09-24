Update Windows now to fix critical security issues, Microsoft warns

Updated: Tue 5:46 PM, Sep 24, 2019

(CNN) – It’s time to run a Windows update on your Microsoft computer.

The company says the updates will protect your computer against critical and important vulnerabilities in its Internet Explorer (IE) browser and Windows Defender anti-virus software. (Source: KGO, CNN)

The tech giant has issued two emergency warnings.

The company says the updates will protect your computer against critical and important vulnerabilities in its Internet Explorer (IE) browser and Windows Defender anti-virus software.

The IE flaw affects versions 9, 10 and 11.

The Windows Defender bug makes it possible for a remote attacker to take over a target system and prevent legitimate users from using the software.

Users must install the security update for Internet Explorer manually. But the update for Windows Defender will be installed automatically.

