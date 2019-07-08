Updates coming to Wisconsin firefighter training standards

Nearly 80 percent of Wisconsin’s fire departments are made of up volunteer firefighters according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Now, the standards for training professional and volunteer firefighters in the state of Wisconsin will see some changes in the coming months.

Starting on October 1, the new standards will remove a 2 year grace period to train new firefighters and it will also eliminate a one-year grace period for fire officers to obtain more comprehensive training. The new rule will also allow departments to provide on-the-job training for new members to assist in non-hazardous situations. According to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, these changes will get Wisconsin Firefighter training up to OSHA standards set at the federal level.

Similar to many technical colleges around the state, Chippewa Valley Technical College takes on the responsibility of training all of the professional and volunteer firefighters in the region. Mark Schwartz, the AHA Coordinator at CVTC says they train hundreds of volunteer firefighters over the course of a year in everything from their initial 96 hour firefighting course to advanced fire officer classes or vehicle extrication, hazmat, confined space, water/ice rescue.

