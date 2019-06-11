Urban chickens: Eau Claire's newest neighbors

Some of Eau Claire’s newest neighbors are making a name for “backyard-fresh” eggs.

About six months ago, the Eau Claire City Council gave the thumbs up to poultry-raising within city limits.

Now applications are in full swing and urban chicken farms are popping up in backyards throughout Eau Claire.

But before chickens can move in, there's a lengthy application process and a cost of about $185 dollars to get started, but some say, that is a good thing.

“I think going through this process and the cost and the permits is going to make people think a little more about how long they actually want to keep the chickens and things like that, the responsibility for them,” says Jessica Groh, the 3rd Eau Claire resident to receive a “Keeping of Poultry” application.

