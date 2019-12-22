Us vs. them: Trump aiming to use impeachment to rev up base

President Donald Trump waves during a summit at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Updated: Sun 11:50 AM, Dec 22, 2019

(AP) - President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign have begun framing his impeachment not as a judgment on his conduct but as a referendum on how Democrats regard him and his supporters.

The White House and its allies are painting Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as an effort to undo his 2016 victory and discount the will of the people.

His campaign believes that anger at impeachment may be the motivation needed to bring out voters who stayed home in the 2016 election but approve of Trump and are fed up with the Washington establishment.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus