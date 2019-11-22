Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman (12) defends during the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted: 
Updated: Sat 12:04 AM, Nov 23, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — About 15 minutes after the end of an NBA game, the Utah Jazz’s home arena has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Most fans had already left the building Friday night following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena immediately.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to exit the building due to a suspicious package. Outside, they were instructed by security to leave the premises.

Utah players quickly headed for their cars in the parking lot — center Rudy Gobert was still in uniform as he left. Warriors players boarded their team bus.

