Utah man claims to have intact 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger

A Utah man claims he has a 20-year-old McDonald's hamburger. (Source: KUTV via CNN)
Updated: Sat 4:49 PM, Jan 04, 2020

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV/CNN) - A Utah man claims he has a 20-year-old McDonald's hamburger.

David Whipple says he bought the burger at a McDonald's in Logan on July 7, 1999. He even hung on to the receipt.

He says he initially purchased the burger for a presentation he made about enzymes and deterioration, but the burger ended up in the pocket of a coat that was forgotten about for years.

Whipple decided to check in on the burger this week and found it much the same.

“The pickles, the only thing that's disintegrated,” Whipple said.

Whipple isn't the only person who claims to have a McDonald’s burger that lasted at least two decades.

In 2015, two Australian men displayed a burger they claimed to have purchased from McDonald’s in 1995.

Copyright 2020 KUTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
