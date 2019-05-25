VFW/BK Blue Bracelet Campaign happening through Monday

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, blue bracelets are available at local Burger King restaurants.

For a $1 donation, you get the blue bracelet to show your support for our military.

All of the proceeds from donations go to the VFW.

The goal is to sell out of the 2,000 blue bracelets by the end of the day Monday.

Burger King's Director of Operations says Memorial Day Weekend is a time to recognize the sacrifices veterans have made for us.

"Stop in to any one of our local Burger Kings and ask for a blue bracelet. It says VFW Unmet Needs on it and BK. It's a great way to support our military family," said Burger King Director of Operations Shari Davis.

In addition to the blue bracelets, the Burger King at the intersection of London and Golf Roads in Eau Claire is selling American flags for $15.

The flags are available thanks to a partnership with the Sunrise Exchange Club of Eau Claire and are displayed around the restaurant.

Again, the flags for purchase are only available at the Golf Road Burger King.