VITA appointments canceled for rest of the year

All Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) appointments with Royal Credit Union and Chippewa Valley Technical College have been cancelled for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of the community.

VITA clients are now encouraged to make new arrangements on how they file their tax returns with the State and Federal guidelines.

The VITA partners, which include student volunteers who take steps to become certified by the IRS, apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to bringing back this important service next year.