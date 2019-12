A spot will remain open on the Eau Claire City Council until April.

Tuesday, the council voted down a plan to fill the seat on a short-term basis.

The vacancy is the result of the resignation last month of Laura Benjamin.

The plan would have called for applications to be submitted by January 7 and an interim council member to fill the seat beginning January 27.

Benjamin was an at-large member of the council, and her spot will be filled during the April 7 election.