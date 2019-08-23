Vandalism at new local playground and fence

Cops were called Thursday after vandalism was discovered at the new fence and playground at Hope Gospel’s Hope Renewal Center for women and children.

Brett Geboy, Community Relations Director of Hope Gospel Mission says the cops were called and it seems to be a random event but damage estimate is $3,000 to $4,000.

The playground project was completed earlier in Aug. after the Noon Rotary Club made a $7,000 donation.

The Hope Renewal Center is expected to open this fall to provide a stable home and program for more single women struggling with homelessness.

