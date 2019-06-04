Vandalism reported at Tomah Parks and Rec

The Tomah Police Department is asking for community help after reported acts of vandalism.

Police say Tomah Parks and Rec has been seeing an increase of property damage in and around parks, especially Winnebago.

They say a porta-potty was pushed into the lake, a dumpster was tipped over spilling contents onto the ground, and two baby geese were ran over by a vehicle and killed.

Police say any person engaged in the harassment, disturbance, or pursuit of wildlife outside a specifically authorized event, may be subject to fines up to $303.30. In this particular case, there could be an additional fine for each goose in the amount of $26.25.

If you have any information or see a potential violation similar to the harassment of wildlife, police are asking people to notify the Wisconsin DNR Warden Matt Modjeski at 608-633-0657.

