Vandalism under investigation at Memorial High School

School's out for the year at Eau Claire Memorial High School, but an investigation is underway into why four kids caused damage there Sunday night.

Sunday night, shortly before 7pm, community members observed four juveniles on the roof of Memorial High School.

Police responded, and located the juveniles and discovered the vandalism.

Bridget Coit of the Eau Claire Police Department described what officers saw when they arrived on scene.

"We located the juveniles a short distance away and upon further investigation, suspected them of causing a wide array of damage to Memorial High School”, Coit said.

Coit says the damage at Memorial also involved construction equipment on site, including tools and even a cement mixer, which was knocked over.

Police say all the damage was caused by four juveniles, ranging in age from 8 to 10 years old.

Coit says authorities also found numerous little fires around the building and the rooftop, which were started using chemical containers and a blowtorch.

The damage caused was extensive and included tool boxes that had been opened and were damaged because of the rain water, a fire extinguisher that had been located had been deployed on various windows, and some of the property was thrown down a storm drain.

The suspects even vandalized the building with graffiti and killed several baby birds.

"They spray painted green graffiti with obscenities and inappropriate pictures on the Memorial building along with some of the construction equipment itself”, Coit said. “Sadly, the juveniles had also located birdhouses from around the school, removed the baby birds from those birdhouses and killed those baby birds."

Police say the suspects gained access to the roof by using the surrounding construction equipment.

Monday, most of the graffiti was washed away at Memorial, but the mess - along with more questions; including a total damage estimate, still remain.

"The exact cost of the damage is not known yet due to the extensiveness of the damage”, Coit said. “It's going to take the school district and the construction company a while to figure out the amount of damage and the costs associated with that. It's likely going to be in the thousands of dollars.”

The suspects were referred to juvenile court on the charges of negligent handling of burning materials, criminal damage to property, and trespass to land.

Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“This weekend, Eau Claire Police Department informed the school district that four youth were apprehended for their alleged role in vandalism at Memorial High School. The incident in question took place Sunday evening. While we cannot provide any additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation, we would like to thank the ECPD for its work in responding to this incident. We are fortunate to have such a strong partnership and good working relationship with our local police department. We also want to remind all children and families the importance of making good choices and engaging in responsible behavior, both during the school year and over summer break.”

