Variety show raises money for local homeless programs

“When it comes to homelessness in the Chippewa Valley, we can help everyone who's out there today, but we never know what's going to happen tomorrow,” said Wisconsin Dairyland Communication Coordinator Dale Karls.

Dale Karls said the second annual vent helps many people in the area.

“It’s really a mirror of the community,” Karls said. “We've got high school groups, college groups and community members coming together to raise money for local homeless shelters and homeless programs.”

The event came together after two hundred and seventy thousand dollars was cut from local homeless shelters. Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley and Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council partnered to create the Clearwater Revue.

“The greatest thing happened out of that. Some volunteers stepped-up and came to us and how can we help,” Karls said. “They did a lot of things to help fill in that funding. The biggest thing they did was put together this variety show fundraiser for us.”

The event at the Pablo Center featured 15 local performances; including high school, college and community groups. It had everything from a dog show to an acapella group to poetry and more. Karls said the event helps groups close the gaps in their fight against homelessness.

“First and foremost, this is going to raise much needed funds for homeless programs. There is always a need for funding to fill in the gaps where other programs need funding," Karls said. “There are always gaps in the program for staff pay, transportation, for assistance, we never know what we need the funding for.”

Karls said he hopes the event opens the community's eyes to the issue of homelessness in the area.

“I hope we achieve more general awareness of the issue of homelessness in the Chippewa Valley, I hope we do bring in some funds that will allow us to help those in need and I hope we get some volunteers out of this too," Karls said. “The more people we have lending a hand, the bigger impact we can have.”

If you would like to get involved with helping the homeless in the Chippewa Valley or for more information on Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley and Western Dairyland, click on the links provided.

