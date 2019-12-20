‘Vast majority’ of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E

Dr. Hassan Nemeh, surgical director of Thoracic Organ Transplant, shows areas of a patient's lungs during a news conference at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. A Henry Ford Health System medical team performed a double lung transplant for a patient whose lungs were irreparably damaged from vaping. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Updated: Fri 3:38 PM, Dec 20, 2019

(AP) – Health officials say they believe the “vast majority” of cases in the U.S. vaping illness outbreak have been tied to a thickening agent added to illicit vaping liquids.

That news Friday comes as authorities said they have shut down 44 websites advertising the sale of illegal vaping cartridges.

New cases are on the decline in the nation’s outbreak of lung injuries related to vaping. But health officials say it’s not over yet.

More than 2,500 cases have been reported. There have been 54 deaths and more deaths are under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus