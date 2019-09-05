Vegetarians might have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters, study finds

Updated: Thu 6:15 PM, Sep 05, 2019

(CNN) – Though vegetarian and vegan diets continue to gain popularity, a new study from the medical journal BMJ suggests those who don’t eat meat may be at a higher risk of stroke than those who do.

Vegetarians could be at a higher risk for having a stroke than meat eaters, a new study suggests. (Source: CNN)

The research, conducted by tracking nearly 50,000 people over a span of nearly two decades, found that vegetarians and vegans had a 20-percent higher risk of stroke than meat eaters – particularly hemorrhagic stroke, which is caused when blood from an artery bleeds into the brain.

That translates to three more cases of stroke per 1,000 people over a 10-year period.

But the same study also shows cutting out meat is associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease by 22 percent.

It’s unclear why the research found the higher risk of stroke in vegetarians, but those who conducted the study suggest it’s due to “very low cholesterol levels or very low levels of some nutrients,” like vitamin B12.

The report, however, did note the overall better health of vegetarians compared to meat eaters.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus