Veggie trays linked to salmonella outbreak

Vegetable trays have been linked to four cases of salmonella between Minnesota and Wisconsin. State authorities linked the outbreak to Del Monte vegetable trays sold at Kwik Trip. The patients reported their illness between April 13 and April 27, though more cases could be linked due to the delay in the illness and when it is reported. Kwik Trip has removed all Del Monte vegetable trays from its stores. The vegetable trays associated with the investigation contain broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip. Del Monte vegetable trays may also have been distributed to other retailers in Wisconsin. Investigation for product distribution is ongoing.