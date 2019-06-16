Vehicle crash near Stoddard

On June 15, 2019, at approximately 6:20PM a single vehicle slide-off occurred on State Highway 35, just south of Stoddard.

Jillian K. Smith, age 40, was operating her motor vehicle northbound on Highway 35 and lost control due to hydroplaning.

The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane, and slid into the water. Jillian Smith was uninjured, along with her two children.

All parties were transported by Stoddard Fire Department to their quarters in the village to dry off and be assessed.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene was the Stoddard Fire Department and Stoddard First Responders.

