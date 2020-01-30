Vehicle damage caused by potholes

Driving over a pothole can ruin your day when it causes damage to your vehicle.

Bob Adams with Adams Automotive in Eau Claire says driving over a pothole can cause both minor and major damage to your vehicle.

Adams says the tire sinks into the pothole hole, which can cause the tire rim to bend or even the tire itself to pop.

But it also causes damage to the vehicle suspension components, which Adams says can be very pricey.

"Mostly it's tires and rims that suffer from it,” Adams said. “Sometimes it is just the tires and then from there upper and lower control arms and tie rods. Anything related to the front suspension, sometimes it gets both front and rear tires."

Adams also says it is important to remember if you do run over a pothole... Do not use your brakes.

"If you’re going into a pothole, I think some of the serious damage gets done when people tend to lock up the breaks,” he said. “It is more ideal if the wheel is still rolling and maybe it will absorb some of the impact and the wheel will roll over the top of it in some cases."

