Vehicle damages could be in the thousands of dollars’ worth

Four vehicles face damage at Market and Johnson.

Police reported to a call of breaking glass coming from the area near Market and Johnson.

When officials arrived, four vehicles were damaged from what seemed to be rocks thrown from the roof of the building.

The suspects were found to be juveniles and police say they were referred for felony criminal damage.

No exact estimate of damage was available but it is believed to be thousands of dollars’ worth.

Public space cameras allowed officials to find the suspects near Birch Street and Hastings Way.

