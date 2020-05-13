Vehicle flees law enforcement, ends in fatal crash

St. Croix law enforcement say a vehicle fled after traffic violations and ended in a fatal crash.

Law enforcement say on May 13, a vehicle was traveling north on Adams Street. The vehicle was then located later traveling east on County Road N.

Polk County Sheriff's Dispatch received a report of a rollover crash on Highway 35 where officials identified the vehicle as the one that fled from law enforcement.

The driver passed away at the scene due to injuries after the car rolled several times and the driver was ejected.

The crash is still under investigation and the name of the driver will be released at a later date, according to officials.