A vehicle hit a bear on Highway J causing injuries.

John Worsing, 68-years-old, was traveling northbound on Highway J, west of 790th Street, when he hit a bear in the roadway.

The passenger, 66-year-old Ladonna Worsing sustained injuries in the crash.

Ladonna was transported to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN with undetermined injuries.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. in the town of Trimbelle