Vernon Co. man arrested in connection to stealing tractor

A rural Desoto man has been arrested, accused of stealing a tractor and taking it to Kentucky.

According to a release out Thursday night, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department learned that some farm equipment taken from a farm on Gardner Rd. last month.

Last week, authorities received information that Daniel Sandvick, 55 years old of rural Desoto, had taken a John Deere 4020 tractor with loader and hauled it to Kentucky. The tractor was discovered Tuesday in Lawrence County, Ky. – on the border with Wester Virginia.

Sandvick was arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department said they are still looking for a John Deere three wheel hay rake or the John Deere 300 corn picker. Anyone with information about where they are is asked to contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office or Vernon County Crime Stoppers.