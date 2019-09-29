Vernon County crash

On September 29, 2019 at 12:57 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a single vehicle accident on County Highway F and Tower Rd west of Hillsboro.

Arvilla B. Novy, age 84, of rural New Lisbon was operating a vehicle eastbound on County Highway F and Tower Road. Novy lost control on a corner and left the road. Novy's vehicle struck some vehicle parts and a pole shed. Novy's vehicle continued through the a private yard, coming to rest in a ditch. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Novy was checked at the scene by Hillsboro EMS and declined medical transport to the hospital

