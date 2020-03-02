Verso confirms weekend contractor death in Wisconsin Rapids

A spokesman for Verso Paper in Wisconsin Rapids confirms a contractor died at their mill Saturday.

Wisconsin Communications/Public Affairs Manager Phil Hartley issued a statement Monday saying, “. An investigation of the cause of the incident is underway at the present time. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to the worker’s family and co-workers.”

Hartley said the accident happened at 2 p.m.

The victim has not been identified and details about the fatal incident have not been released.