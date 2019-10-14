Veteran announces bid for Wisconsin's seventh District

Lawrence Dale, business man and Vietnam veteran, is running for Congress in the WI 7th Congressional District special election on the Democratic ticket. Lawrence will hold a press conference today at 10 a.m. CT in the WI State Capitol Press Room.

In Congress, Lawrence will focus on bringing good paying jobs to the 7th Congressional District, securing universal healthcare, protecting our natural resources and fighting climate change.

Lawrence says, "I am running because this is a critical time in our nation's history. The policies of the Trump Administration are endangering our democracy and the principals upon which our country was founded. We must defeat the Trump Administration and its corruption at the polls in this special election and again in November and restore the strength of our democratic institutions."

Lawrence has a Masters degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from the University of Oregon.

