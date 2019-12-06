Veteran producer of ‘WarGames,’ ’Blue Bloods” dies at 85

In this Sunday, Aug. 7, 2011 file photo, Executive producer Leonard Goldberg talks about "Charlie's Angels" at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Leonard Goldberg, a network and studio executive and producer whose TV credits ranged from “Starsky and Hutch” in the 1970s to the current drama series “Blue Bloods” and whose independent movies included “WarGames” and “Sleeping with the Enemy,” has died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.(AP Photo/Jason Redmond, File)
Updated: Fri 3:08 AM, Dec 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leonard Goldberg, a network and studio executive and producer whose TV credits ranged from “Starsky and Hutch” in the 1970s to the current drama series “Blue Bloods” and whose independent movies included “WarGames” and “Sleeping with the Enemy,” has died. He was 85.

Goldberg died Wednesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries suffered in a fall, according to a statement issued Thursday on behalf of his family, who were with him at the hospital.

During his tenure as president of Twentieth Century Fox, the studio produced hit films including “Broadcast News,” “Big,” “Die Hard” and “Wall Street.”

Goldberg was head of programming for ABC when the network’s lineup included “Mod Squad,” “That Girl” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.”

Starting in the 1970s, he joined with prolific TV producer Aaron Spelling to make shows including “Charlie’s Angels,” “Hart to Hart” and “Fantasy Island” and TV movies including “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” with John Travolta.

Jaclyn Smith, who starred in the “Charlie’s Angels,” said in a statement that their shared work history led to “a truly wonderful friendship. I have the greatest respect for him not only professionally but more importantly as a loving family man. Len, you are now truly surrounded by angels.”

As a production executive at Screen Gems, now Columbia Pictures Television, Goldberg green-lit production of the Peabody Award-winning TV movie “Brian’s Song.”

Goldberg’s survivors include his wife, Wendy Howard Goldberg, their children and grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
