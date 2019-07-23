Veterans Memorial Pool close to reopening

It's starting to look like summer just outside the UW-La Crosse campus at the Veteran Memorial Pool.

The pool, which closed in 2016, is being brought back to life by the city.

Construction has been going on since last winter and now the pool is getting close to opening, and is even filled with water now.

The Veterans Memorial Pool campaign has been working to raise funds for the revitalization project.

They are $80,000 away from their goal.

"To be in a neighborhood that has needs, by a business district. So much just makes sense about why this pool will be successful in the future, and why it was successful in the past until it fell into disrepair. So we feel like we're lifting up something that needed repair and I think it fills a lot of people's hearts," said Campaign Manager Jacob Sciammas.

The campaign hopes to have the pool open in the next couple of weeks, but there are still regulations that have to be passed first.

Those interested in donating can click here.