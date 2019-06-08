Veterans Tribute Park benefit concert

A new park honoring veterans is in the works for Eau Claire.

A benefit concert was held Saturday to help support the Eau Claire Veteran Foundation.

The foundation has been working to raise money for the new Veterans' Tribute Park in downtown Eau Claire.

The park will be a place to honor veterans of Eau Claire County from all wars throughout history.

The UW-Eau Claire Alumni Choir and Friends put on the show. Donations were accepted.

Organizers with the foundation say the goal is to raise 2.2 million dollars for the park.

They say they have already raised just under a million dollars through pledges, donations, and other contributions.

