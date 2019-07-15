Veterans Tribute Park leaving Eau Claire

The Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation has released a letter that they intend to move the project out of the City of Eau Claire.

Dear Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board Supervisors:

It is the official position of the Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation that after much deliberation, we are moving our plans for the $2,200,000 Veteran’s tribute from the City of Eau Claire to the City of Altoona within their River Prairie development.

We have found this move to be in the best interest of the project and those who we represent as we have been welcomed without bias or agenda. The move is also financially responsible as it does not

require additional infrastructure outside of our original design and budget, and we can begin construction sooner than anticipated.

We would like to sincerely thank the City of Eau Claire staff, especially Jeff Pippenger and Todd Chwala, and the rest of the Community Services and Parks Department, for their help with our project’s planning.

We could not have asked for a more professional group of people to work with, and they should be commended for their talents and

dedication to the City. For this reason, the Foundation is donating the schematics for the trail planned for the Forest Street special area to the City in the hopes that they will be used for a future project that the entire community can accept and enjoy.

At the start, the Veteran’s tribute was well received by members of the Eau Claire City Council, City of Eau Claire Waterways and Parks Commission, and the Eau Claire County Board. With their support, we moved forward with a plan that met all of the requirements of the parties involved. Somewhere along the very complicated process, the focus of some elected officials was diverted to special interest and bias.

Let us be absolutely clear; we will not let the message of special interest groups dilute our mission of honoring our local Veterans of past, present, and future. While we appreciate the passionate and lively debate that this project has inspired in the community, we ask that

future discussions be focused in a more positive and non-biased light.

In a public project of this size, we realize that we cannot please 100% of the population. However, we will bend over backwards for the more than 87% who publically showed their support for honoring our Veterans.

Our Foundation was born out of a United Council of Fourteen Veteran Service Organizations that has served the County for more than 100 years, and we would like to apologize directly to these organizations that have supported our mission from the beginning. We feel that you have been put through far too many public hearings where your stories of service, sacrifice, and loss have fallen upon ears deafened by personal agendas and political motivation.

If the decision makers, whose capacity was given to them by the people, would have truly listened, there would be no controversy surrounding the name of a venue meant to honor and hold these stories as sacred. Be assured that the Foundation hears you and this was one of the major factors that led to the decision to move the project to the City of Altoona.

The Foundation is committed to completing this tribute in the spirit that it was started, as a proud legacy for our Veterans in the Chippewa Valley and beyond who served with honor. With an inclusive history of the men and women who are represented by diverse cultures, races, and creeds, we have many important stories to share with future generations - stories that honor the legacy of our Veterans and their families, whose sacrifices have made our community what it is today.