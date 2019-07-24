Veterans Tribute Foundation holds agreement with City of Altoona

Since announcing the move from Eau Claire to Altoona, the Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation has been moving quicly to make its Veteran Tribute a reality.

While today's ceremony didn't include any formal approvals for the park, a city official says the ceremony represents an understanding between the Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation and the City of Altoona.

The Seymour Lions Club also took part in the ceremony, donating $18,000 for the project.

Altoona mayor Brendan Pratt says , “This whole river prairie development was designed for multiple use, multiple reasons, multiple different groups of people that we want to interact with the park. So, a veteran’s park will be a great addition”.

As far as a completion date, Pratt says that he expects the project to be done by spring of next year.

Specific plans need to make their way through Parks and Recreation, then the Planning and Zoning Committee, then through the full City Council.

