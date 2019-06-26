Veterans' tribute project will "not move forward without the name" following 'no' vote

A more than $2 million project honoring local veterans is closing in on breaking ground, but finalizing the name of the space is still up in the air.

"Veterans Tribute Park" was the name proposed for the green space just off of Forest Street in Eau Claire, where the $2.2 million project would be located.

A “no” vote, Wednesday night by the Waterways and Parks commission, however, is creating a major setback for the project.

The meeting Wednesday brought out a large audience and around two dozen emotional testimonies, both in support of and against the park name.

Community Services Director, Jeff Pippenger says the Veterans’ Foundation followed all park naming policies when submitting the application in March, including the allowance of a 60-day public comment period.

On the other side of the table, members of the nearby community garden and neighborhood association say they weren’t made aware that the project would take over the entire green space as a new park.

"Yes, I was blindsided. I did not know anything other than ‘Forest Street Community Park’ with the ‘Veterans' Tribute Trail,’" says Tami Schraufnagel of the North Riverfront Neighborhood Association.

Commission member, Joshua Miller pointed out that the name, "Veterans Tribute Park" did not appear in any public documents prior to the application in March.

The name approval failed with a 3-7 ‘no’ vote, but the commission did pass a motion to recommend to the city council for the naming process to start over, and for all interested parties to discuss a possible name.

Mark Beckfield, a representative of the Eau Claire County Veterans’ Foundation, says the project will not move forward without the name.

"The veterans' population is going to be very disappointed with the result,” says Beckfield. “Going back and thinking things over and looking at it, they followed the procedures to the T.”

He adds, “The project will not move forward without the name."

The recommendation will head to city council on July 8.