VP Mike Pence arrives in Madison to tour GE Healthcare facility

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Wisconsin Tuesday to highlight the state's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence's office said he plans to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility. The purpose of his visit is to highlight the production of ventilators at GE during the pandemic.

During the visit, Pence is scheduled to tour the facility and talk with GE Healthcare employees.

Democrats are using the trip to blame the Trump administration for failing to deliver needed supplies to the state to fight the coronavirus.

Vice President Joe Biden in a statement Tuesday accused Pence of using the state as a "backdrop to a political photo opportunity."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, all Democrats, said in a letter to Trump ahead of the Pence visit that Wisconsin does not have the supplies it needs to combat the virus.

NBC15 will be following Pence's trip to Madison Tuesday.