Vice President Mike Pence shows appreciation for the military at Fort McCoy

Vice President Mike Pence wrapped up his Wisconsin visit Thursday at Fort McCoy where he spoke to around 500 soldiers and their family members.

During his remarks, the vice president talked about the increased funding the Trump administration has given the armed forces, as well as praising all the soldiers for their hard work to keep our country safe.

"Please join me in a warm army welcome for Vice President Mike Pence," said Major General Jody Daniels of the 88th Readiness Division, while introducing Pence at the podium.

Thursday's welcome came from the only army installation in the state of Wisconsin.

"Incredibly nice to see that our national leaders care about the soldier on the ground and their readiness and their capabilities and the mission they have and the families that support them," said Lt. Col. Charles Wells, with the 3-340th Training Support Battalion.

During his remarks, Pence said the Trump administration was committed to continuing financial support for troops, and bases like Fort McCoy.

"Working with the Congress, he's already secured the largest increase in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan. We're working with the Congress today to continue to rebuild our military, restore the arsenal of democracy and give places like Fort McCoy the resources that they need to make sure that our troops are ready," said Pence.

The vice president's support for Fort McCoy is pairing with a sense of pride for the century-old military installation between Sparta and Tomah.

"This is know as the total army training center Fort McCoy. We bring in folks, about 150,000 were trained here last year and another 150,000 will come through this year. It's also a mobilization platform, it's vital to the army's ability to go and deploy," said Daniels.

Pence added that it's not just enough to support troops while they are serving, but continue that support after they leave the armed forces.