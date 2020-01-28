Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Madison

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Madison to attend the Wisconsin School Choice Showcase.

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks during a campaign event Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The event is scheduled to start at noon with the Vice President making his remarks shortly after the start of the showcase. This event was organized by Hispanics for School Choice and is part of the National School Choice Week happening this week.

The Vice President is expected to land at the Dane County Regional Airport in Air Force Two around 11 a.m.

NBC15 spoke to a political expert at UW-Madison Michael Wagner who said this visit can be seen as laying the groundwork for campaigning in the summer and fall.

"Coming to Madison is a choice that's going to get him as much negative attention from people as positive but laying the groundwork may prove beneficial in an election that's likely to be as close as this one is. There's 100 little things that could moved the needle one way or another and if this is one of them that helps his side he'd be foolish not to try," Wagner said.

This is the first time a sitting Vice President has visited the Wisconsin State Capitol.