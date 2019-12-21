Texas woman killed in ‘vicious dog attack,' police say

Houston police said a woman was killed in a dog attack early Saturday. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Posted: 
Updated: Sat 10:22 PM, Dec 21, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Houston police said one woman was killed and another woman was severely injured after they were attacked by three pit bulls early Saturday.

Police said they were called to a north Houston address after a man reported his wife had been attacked by the dogs.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Moments later, police said the owner of the pit bulls called them and said his dogs had attacked another woman, who was lying in a ditch.

The woman was found dead with bite marks all over her body.

Police said the dogs have been contained, and that animal control was called in to take them away.

Officers said the dog owner could face negligent manslaughter charges.

