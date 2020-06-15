Victim identified in Town of Siger fatal crash

The name of a victim has been released after a fatal crash in the Town of Sigel.

The front passenger, William Walsdorf, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.​

​

The driver, Courtney Weichart, 28, of Manitowoc, WI, as well as passenger Dominic Weichart, 4, sustained serious injuries and were transported to Marshfield Medical Center.​

​

The dump truck driver, Ronald Gallon, 70, of Stevens Point, sustained minor injuries.​

​

The crash resulted when a dump truck traveling south on State Highway 186 failed to yield from the stop sign for a vehicle traveling west on State Highway 73. ​

​

The three occupants of the car were entrapped.​

​

The crash occurred at approximately 11:59am on Sunday, June 14th.​