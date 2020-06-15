Victim identified in Town of Siger fatal crash

The name of a victim has been released after a fatal crash in the Town of Sigel.
The front passenger, William Walsdorf, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, Courtney Weichart, 28, of Manitowoc, WI, as well as passenger Dominic Weichart, 4, sustained serious injuries and were transported to Marshfield Medical Center.
The dump truck driver, Ronald Gallon, 70, of Stevens Point, sustained minor injuries.
The crash resulted when a dump truck traveling south on State Highway 186 failed to yield from the stop sign for a vehicle traveling west on State Highway 73.
The three occupants of the car were entrapped.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:59am on Sunday, June 14th.