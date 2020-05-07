Video: 2 kids scare off potential burglars with loud screaming in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV/CNN) - Two people are sitting in jail right now. Police say they’re the ones behind a string of burglaries in multiple counties.

A attempted burglary suspect, seen in bottom right corner, runs away after screams from children. (Source: KUNA/KUTV/CNN)

With screams that would send anyone running, two children, 12 and 9 years old defended their home. It was caught on video.

“I think they did the right thing by screaming, being loud. That obviously is going to scare anyone coming into your home, letting the neighbors know whats going on,” said Lt. Nick Thomas with the Orem Police Department.

The family said the kids’ mom got an alert on her phone when the camera sensed motion. Someone saw the open garage as an opportunity.

The video helped police identify Shawn Miller and Alee Cooper. They’re now charged with dozens of crimes all across Salt Lake and Utah counties.

“These people walk around, try door handles. If your door’s locked, they’re most likely not going to get in. We don’t have a lot of smash and grab type burglaries,” Thomas said.

Burglaries are down for Unified Police Department. Same is true for West Valley City, where about half as many home break-ins are happening compared to this time last year. It’s harder to break in when more people are home.

“To keep yourself from becoming a victim, take all of your high-dollar items out of your vehicle,” Thomas said.

And if face-to-face with an intruder, police say, be loud, “or if you’re up in a room at night and you hear someone break in, hide, call 911,” Thomas said.

The father of those kids says he’s proud of them, and he says he’s actually talked to them before about not becoming a victim.

