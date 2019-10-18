Video: Woman in Argentina falls onto tracks; train misses her by inches

Updated: Fri 12:52 AM, Oct 18, 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CNN) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera in Argentina.

The train came to a stop just inches from the woman. (Source: Policia Nacional de Buenos Aires via CNN)

According to the news site TN Argentina, a woman at a train station in Buenos Aires was knocked onto the tracks.

Apparently, a man behind her passed out and pushed her forward as he fell.

The woman landed on the tracks as a train was pulling into the station. She appeared to be stunned and unable to move.

Passengers on the platform frantically gestured at the driver to warn him to slow down and stop early.

The train came to a stop just inches from the woman.

