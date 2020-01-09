Video in apparent Epstein suicide attempt is lost, US says

This March 28, 2017 file photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Updated: Thu 4:33 PM, Jan 09, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors say jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he apparently tried to kill himself.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan told a judge Thursday that jail officials preserved video of the wrong jail cell and that a backup system also failed to capture footage because of technical issues.

An Epstein attorney says the missing video deepens the mystery surrounding his suicide weeks later.

An attorney for Epstein’s former cellmate has requested a court hearing to determine what happened to the missing video.

