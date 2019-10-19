Video shows emotional moments after Oregon high school football coach disarms student

Updated: Sat 1:16 PM, Oct 19, 2019

A high school football coach warmly hugs a student as if his life depended on it.

The encounter from May takes place on a security video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. (Source: Multnomah County District Attorney's Office)

And perhaps it did.

The encounter from May takes place on a security video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The student, Angel Granados-Diaz, had just walked into Parkrose High School carrying a shotgun. His plan was to end his life.

A security camera outside captures Granados-Diaz entering the building. Coach Keanon Lowe soon follows. Shortly after, students burst from the doors of the building, running, fearing they would be shot.

Lowe said he lunged for the gun when Granados-Diaz walked into a classroom and was able to disarm him.

Lowe then calmly steps out into the hallway and hands the weapon off to another staff member as he embraces Granados-Diaz.

Lowe, a former Oregon Ducks player, said he felt compassion for the teen.

“Then it was just me and that student. It was a real emotional time. It was emotional for him, it was emotional for me,” Lowe said in May.

“In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.”

Police said Granados-Diaz’s gun had just one round in it.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty this month to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

As part of the deal, Granados-Diaz will receive immediate mental health and substance abuse treatment, the district attorney’s office said.

Copyright 2019 KATU via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
